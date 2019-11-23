Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker welcomed a baby via surrogate mother on Friday, as Entertainment Tonight reported. The little girl, the couple’s second child together, was named Blaze, arriving at 6:54 p.m. and weighing in at 8 pounds, 1 oz. The moment was joyous after The Real Housewives of Atlanta star had revealed on the Bravo reality show that she and Tucker originally expected twins. On the RHOA season 12 premiere, Burruss, 43, revealed that the surrogate she and Tucker, 46, were using was initially pregnant with twins, but one of the embryos was lost.

“We actually was supposed to be having twins, and then one of them didn’t continue,” Burruss said. “I was sad at first, but then I just had to be grateful that the one made it.” Now, their daughter has come into the world. The singer and Tucker are already parents to son Ace, 3, whom Burruss had through IVF. She’s also mom to daughter Riley, 17, and stepmom to Tucker’s daughter Kaela, 22.

Burruss previously told The Daily Dish about having a child via surrogacy, “It was a blessing we was able to get [our son] Ace through IVF, but in the process of doing IVF, we still have two more embryos. And with that being said, as soon as we had Ace, we knew that we would want to possibly use our other embryos, but I had a high-risk pregnancy last time, so that’s why we decided we would consider surrogacy.”

The star, who suffered from uterine fibroids, admitted at the time, “Todd and I are both nervous about it. I think it’s easier for Todd to handle or deal with because as a man he’s used to somebody else carrying the baby.” News broke in September that the RHOA twosome’s surrogate had become pregnant.

Burruss and her husband met their surrogate, named Shadina, through Married to Medicine’s Dr. Jackie Walters. Bravo viewers saw Burruss opine, “To allow somebody to carry my child inside of them? It was a tough decision to make.” She confessed on camera, “I just feel like this whole situation is strange. I don’t get to be excited about the first kick. I don’t get to be excited about, ‘Oh now my baby bump is showing.’ I don’t get to be excited even about my boobs filling up with milk.”

“You have this guilt [and] sadness. So it’s a joyous, yet interesting experience,” Burruss said.