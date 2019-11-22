Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jerry Sandusky's Request To Reduce Prison Time Denied, Resentenced To 30-60 Years Ex Penn State football couch was charged in 2011 for sexually molesting several boys.

A Pennsylvania judge ruled to uphold Jerry Sandusky‘s 30-60 year imprisonment after the disgraced ex coach requested a shorter sentence for molesting several boys, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Friday afternoon, November 22, Sandusky appeared in a yellow jumpsuit holding court files as he was handcuffed walking into the court.

The 75-year-old spoke to the judge and proclaimed his innocence while thanking his supporters, adding that he “loves them.”

But prosecutors doubled down and explained how they saw no reason to shorten his sentence.

Following the hearing, Sandusky’s lawyer spoke in a brief press conference where he expressed that Sandusky would get a new trial and be exonerated.

“My hope is he will be able to see it,” attorney Al Lindsay said.

Sandusky, 75, has already served over seven years in prison.

As Radar readers know, in 2008 first allegations that Sandusky sexually abused boys ages 8-12 arose from Central Mountain High school in PA.

Following a three-year investigation, on November 4, 2011, a grand jury indicted Sandusky 40 counts of sex crimes against young boys.

Radar previously reported that he was convicted of abusing boys at Penn State in 2012 and is currently serving a 30-to-60 year sentence for his crimes.