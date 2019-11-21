‘Bring It’ Dance Teacher Pleads Guilty To Raping & Exposing Boy To HIV Former reality star is also being investigated for two other cases.

A Bring It dance teacher has pled guilty to having sex with a teen and to exposing him to HIV, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a press release exposed this Tuesday, November 19, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich confirmed the news saying John Conner III, 30, plead guilty to felony charges of criminal exposure to HIV, statutory rape by an authority figure, and solicitation of a minor.

The former reality star — who appeared on the show for two seasons — met the teenage boy in 2015 through social media. At the time, Conner was 26 while the boy was 16. The two had unprotected sex inside Conner’s vehicle various times, though the teen was unaware that the instructor had been diagnosed with HIV three years prior.

After their physical relationship, the boy joined Conner’s dance team, the Infamous Dancerettes, and the two continued exchanging nude photos and explicit text messages.

A year into their relationship, the teen found out Conner had HIV and told his parents about their romance. When he got tested for the virus, the results came back positive.

Conner is set to appear in criminal court on December 20. He is also being investigated for two other cases involving sexual partners who were 17 and 24.