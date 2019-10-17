Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

See The Mugshots Of Las Vegas Couple Accused Of Murdering Model & Burying Her In Concrete 24-Year-Old Esmeralda Gonzalez's body found in desert 5 months after reported missing

The mugshots of the two suspects involved in the death of the 24-year-old sex worker have been released and obtained by RadarOnline.com.

45-year-old Christopher Prestipino and 31-year-old Lisa Mort were arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police in connection to the disappearance of Esmeralda Gonzalez, authorities confirmed to Radar.

The couple both look haggard and exhausted in their mugshots. Mort frowned for the camera sporting messy brunette hair. Prestipino wore a grey shirt and also looked glum frowning for his picture to be taken.

Police first learned of Gonzalez’s mysterious disappearance on May 31. 2019.

“According to relatives, they had been unable to contact the victim for multiple days,” LVMPD told Radar in a statement.

Nearly a month later, on July 18, detectives received an anonymous tip that Prestipino had allegedly been involved in the woman’s disappearance.

“During the course of the investigation LVMPD Homicide detectives were able to determine the victim had been inside of Prestipino’s residence. The victim was held against her will inside the residence and murdered,” the statement continued.

Over four months later, on Oct. 8, 2019, police discovered Gonzalez’s body in “concrete and wooden structure in the desert area north of Las Vegas. ”

Three days later, Prestipino was taken into custody without incident.

He is currently facing charges for “open murder, kidnapping 1st degree resulting in substantial bodily harm, and conspiracy murder.”

Mort is said to have known about the incident and is alleged to have assisted Prestipinon in hiding the body. She’s facing charges for harbor/conceal/aid felony offender.

An autopsy remains pending with the Clark County Coroner’s officer.