Serial Subway Criminal Caught On Video Violently Shoving Woman Onto Train

The Brooklyn resident has at least 18 previous arrests for MTA crimes.

October 25, 2019 @ 8:31AM
A serial subway criminal has been detained again after being caught on video shoving a woman onto a train.

Police arrested Isaiah Thompson, 23, this Thursday, October 24, in Brooklyn, one day after the incident. He was booked on second degree assault, reckless endangerment, menacing and criminal trespass of a railroad.

An NYPD spokesperson told DailyMail.com the unprovoked attack occurred on the DeKalb Avenue platform in Fort Greene at around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23.

Bystander Brooke Sabel filmed the horrifying moment in which Thompson pushed a woman from the back with such force that she fell and crashed head-first onto the subway train — which thankfully, was parked at the station at the time. Moments before, he had been arguing with a fellow commuter, and appeared enraged.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Thompson has at least 18 previous arrests for subway crimes. Earlier this year he pulled an emergency brake on a subway train leading to massive delays. He’s also been spotted subway surfing, according to the NYPD.

 

NYC resident Matthew Beary captured a video of Thompson doing just that.