Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Botched’s Dr. Paul Nassif Marries Girlfriend After Nasty Divorce From Adrienne Maloof Star said ‘I do’ to Brittany Pattakos in Santorini.

Dr. Paul Nassif is married!

This Sunday, the Botched star tied the knot with Brittany Pattakos in a luxurious ceremony in Santorini. The nuptials were held in Rocabella Santorini, a beautiful beachfront resort on the Greek island.

Pattakos told E! News they welcomed 65 guests at their romantic ceremony this Sunday, October 6, which followed a formal wedding ceremony at home the weekend prior.

Nassif’s Botched co-star Terry Dubrow and his wife, Heather Dubrow, were present for the Loos Angeles reception, but were not able to make it to Greece for the second celebration.

“Paul and I are incredibly grateful to have family and friends from around the world join us in the blessing of our marriage here in Santorini, Greece. We are equally as thankful for the family we had at our official wedding ceremony in Los Angeles on September 28th, 2019,” Pattakos said. “To have so many loved ones is the greatest gift.”

She added that the celebration was everything she dreamed of, and their wedding “was the most exciting start to our marriage.”

“We are so thrilled to share our lives together,” she continued.

At the wedding, Pattakos stunned in a lacy cutout dress by Nektaria Georgys, while her new husband looked dapper in a gray suit.

Nassif’s surprise wedding came seven years after he finalized his divorce from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof. RadarOnline.com readers know that since their nasty split — which included a brutal custody battle — the pair’s relationship has gotten better, as they’ve decided to focus on their kids.

“One thing that Adrienne and I have done, since time does really take care of things, our relationship now, especially because we have three beautiful boys, is actually quite good,” Nassif told Radar in 2015. “I spoke to her three, four times today. Basic stuff, not even about our kids. Our relationship has definitely and greatly improved.”

Still, things turned sour in 2016 when Nassif’s former body guard accused him of physically and verbally abusing his children. One of Maloof’s relatives was also accused of verbal abuse. Child protective services officials closed both investigations that same year with no action take against either person.

Nassif and Maloof share three boys: Gavin, 16, and twins Colin and Christian, 13.

After breaking things off, both Maloof and Nassif jumped back in the dating pool. The doctor began romancing Chantelle de Jong, before ending that relationship and revealing his crush on Katy Perry.

Now, he’s happy as can be with his new wife!

Watch the season 6 premiere of Botched Tuesday, November 5 at 10 p.m. on E!