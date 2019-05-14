Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Don't Be Tardy For The Payment! Kim Zolciak Ordered To Fork Over $215K In Credit Card Lawsuit

Don't Be Tardy For The Payment! Kim Zolciak Ordered To Fork Over $215K In Credit Card Lawsuit

Don't Be Tardy For The Payment! Kim Zolciak Ordered To Fork Over $215K In Credit Card Lawsuit The court ordered the judgment after the ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ star ignored the case.

Kim Zolciak tried to ignore the American Express lawsuit against her, but a Fulton County judge isn’t letting her get away with it. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Don’t Be Tardy star has been ordered to pay a $215,000 judgment.

As Radar broke, American Express National Bank sued Zolciak, 40, on November 19, 2019 for failing to pay $215,925.90.

“Defendant [Zolciak] agreed to pay and was obligated to pay the Plaintiff for all extended credit on Defendant’s account,” the complaint read. “Pursuant to the parties’ agreement, Plaintiff transmitted to Defendants a monthly billing statement for the account, and Defendant was obligated to pay the minimum payment due as set forth on that statement on a monthly basis.”

Zolciak “failed and continues to fail to pay the amounts due.”

The court papers were served to her Alpharetta, Georgia residence in February 2019.

In court papers obtained from Fulton County Superior Court, American Express filed a Request for Default Judgment on April 3, 2019.

“The Defendant, Kimberleigh Zolciak, has been properly served with process in this action and has failed to file an answer or other defensive pleadings within the time allowed by law,” the filing read. “Plaintiff respectfully requests a judgment be entered against the Defendant.”

On May 9, 2019, the court ordered that Zolciak must pay American Express $215,822.68 after she failed to respond to the default judgment request. She received a credit adjustment of $103.22.

Not only does Zolciak receive paychecks from her Bravo show Don’t Be Tardy, but also from her makeup line KAB Cosmetics, which she runs with daughters Brielle and Ariana Biermann.

The makeup line has come under fire since the launch, as fans have complained about the poor quality of the products and have accused Zolciak of promoting other lipstick brands in KAB cosmetics promotional photos.

Get the exclusive celebrity scoop on all the stars you love before any of your friends by subscribing to our new podcast Straight Shuter below!