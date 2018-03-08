Woman Stabbed Boyfriend With Samurai Sword After Finding Tinder On His Phone

A Washington woman has been jailed after she stabbed her live-in boyfriend with a samurai sword after she realized he was cheating on her!

Emily Javier attempted to kill 29-year-old Alex Lovell while he was asleep in their bed after she found Tinder on his phone and red hair not belonging to her, in the shower drain, according to a BuzzFeed report.

This past Saturday. Javier called 911 herself and confessed to authorities what she had done. When the cops arrived, she was waiting for them in the lawn covered in her boyfriend’s blood and crying.

“I just stabbed him! “You guys need to help him!” she told officers while in tears, according to an affidavit obtained by the outlet.

Cops then rushed in to find Lovell on the floor of their bedroom, bleeding out and suffering from various life-threatening injuries. He is currently at the hospital, in critical condition.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Javier confessed the motive of her crime when taken in by police. She also said that she purchased two other knives along with the samurai sword after finding out her boyfriend had likely been cheating on her.

She meant to kill him and then herself.

“I was trying to kill him for cheating,” Javier told police. “That was my purpose.”

The woman claimed she had been living with Lovell for two years and was annoyed about the fact that he just sat at home “all day playing video games” and doing nothing to help. She added that she had been planning his murder for days and finally decided to do it when he came home one night without acknowledging her.

Emily Javier is being held at Clark County jail on a $350,000 bond. She has been made to wear a suicide-prevention smock while behind bars.

