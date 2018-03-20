Usher Demands Judge Dismiss Alleged Female Victim From Herpes Lawsuit

As Quantashia Sharpton continues to fight Usher in court for allegedly infecting her with herpes, the R&B crooner is fighting back, and this time, he’s asking a judge to dismiss another claim made against him.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Usher’s attorneys filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on March 13 asking a judge to sever and dismiss the matter involving an unnamed woman from the lawsuit initially filed on Aug. 7 by Sharpton. In the complaint, Sharpton alleged Usher had sex with her, the unnamed woman and an unnamed man, and exposed all of them to herpes.

The man, referred to in the suit as John Doe, allegedly had sex with Usher in a spa in Koreatown in Los Angeles, while Sharpton claims she had sex with the singer on the night she attended his concert in Atlantic City, Sharpton claims.

Sharpton said the other woman, referred to as Jane Doe in the suit, had sex with Usher twice.

In the March 13 affidavit, Usher’s attorneys also asked for a court order to seal confidential documents on the grounds that Los Angeles Superior Court might not be the appropriate forum to hear matters regarding Jane Doe. Usher’s attorneys, however, said they told Jane Doe’s council that the singer would not challenge Jane Doe should she decide to refile the lawsuit in a different jurisdiction.

Jane Doe, however, has said in prior court filings that she does not want to take part in Sharpton’s case.

“By way of deposition subpoena, Sharpton seeks extremely private and embarrass information pertaining to Jane Doe’s sexual relations with Usher and information about a sexually transmitted disease,” wrote Jane Doe’s attorneys in a Oct. 2017 affidavit. “Jane Doe’s private information was stolen and illegally leaked without her consent, which resulted in the instant deposition subpoena by Sharpton. Indeed, Jane Doe has been dragged against her will into the middle of a lawsuit to which she has no part, and wants no part. Disclosure of her private medical information and sexual past, would cause undue hardship, embarrassment, and harassment.”

Meanwhile, Sharpton’s attorneys have asked for a court order that would require the singer to undergo an independent medical examination. The parties have an April 6 court date in Los Angeles.

This isn’t the first herpes claim that Usher has had to fight in court. Another woman filed a case in Atlanta on Sept 19 claiming she also had contracted herpes from the singer. That case, however, was dismissed and the woman, Lisa West, eventually came forward with her story.

Meanwhile, Usher has separated from his wife Grace Miguel in the wake of the explosive claims.

