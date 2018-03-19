United Airlines Staffers Joke About Puppy’s Death 4 Days After Tragedy

United Airlines was recently lasted after a puppy suffocated to death inside an overhead bin — but they don’t seem to mind! According to Outlander star, Graham McTavish, the crew in one of his United flights was making jokes about the dog’s death, just four days after the tragic incident.

“Sorry, but my journey with @united today was rubbish. crew on the NOLA/ Chicago leg making jokes about dogs in the overhead, and then plain rude on the delayed Chicago/Vancouver flight “If you want lunch you’d better get that table out”. Just makes a bad experience worse guys,” the actor, 57, tweeted on March 16.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the airline has been put on blast various times over the years, and most recently went under fire when a flight attendant forced a passenger to leave her puppy inside an overhead bin during the entire flight.

Kokito wasn’t the only dog — or animal — to die in a United flight. A giant bunny and various other pups have passed away while on flights led by the controversial airline.

United was also criticized for physically dragging out an innocent doctor after he refused to exit an overbooked flight, in 2017.

Following McTavish’s tweet, the United Airlines told PEOPLE that they’d “reached out to our customer to get the facts and will investigate with everyone involved.”

