Steven Seagal Accusers: Two Women Describe Alleged Rape & Sexual Assault By Actor

Two women who claimed they were harassed and sexually assaulted by veteran actor Steven Seagal said the #MeToo Movement gave them the courage to finally make their stories public years after the alleged incidents.

Standing with their attorney, Lisa Bloom, the two women— Fabiola Brugger Dadis and Regina Simons— told a room full of reporters during a press conference Monday at Bloom’s Woodland Hills, Ca. law firm, that Seagal assaulted them when they were just young women trying to break into Hollywood. Both women filed reports with the Los Angeles Police Department, Bloom said.

Simons said she was in her late teens when she was raped by Seagal. She said she was an extra on the 1994 film “On Deadly Ground.” Simons said Seagal invited her to a wrap party at his home, but when she arrived, there was no one else at the house.

“He took my hand and led me into an adjacent room, which appeared to be a bedroom,” Simons read from her prepared statement during the press conference. “He closed the door and approached me from behind, started kissing my neck and taking off my clothes. I was in shock . I was completely caught off guard. Seagal was more than twice my size and more than twice my age. I was not sexually active and had never been naked in front of a man before. I froze. I remember him taking off his robe and the next thing I knew, he was inside of me. There was nothing consensual about this. I could not move. I felt as if I had left my body and was watching from above. I felt tears come down my face and looked away from his gaze.”

PHOTOS: Rose McGowan Rips Other Actresses For ‘Silence’ About Harvey Weinstein

Simons said Seagal attempted to contact her after several times after the alleged rape. She said the experience traumatized her and she has suffered from depression, headaches and other health issues that have become worse over the years.

“This is my truth, and while it has not been easy, I am healing,” Simons added. “For the first time in 25 years, I have allowed myself to process what happened and work through the pain. I pray that my abuser can also heal. I want him to be aware. I want him to acknowledge what happened; to be accountable and apologize.”

Dadis said she was only 17 years old in 2002 when Seagal allegedly sexually assaulted her. She claimed Seagal had been casting for the movie Genghis Khan and invited her for a meeting at the Club Bar at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills. Dedis said Seagal’s assistant took her up to a hotel room where she was left with Seagal and a security guard.

The actor then allegedly told Dadis to take off her clothes and “do a catwalk” around the room while only in her bikini. After the then 17-year old Dadis complied Seagal allegedly touched her private parts.

“Steven asked me to take off my clothes, which I did although I was nervous considering he was the only one present, and do a catwalk through the room for him,” Dadis read from her written statement during the press conference. “I did so and then Steven approached me and said that he would like to act out a romantic scene to get a sense of our chemistry. I felt uncomfortable because I was in my bikini, and I shyly expressed this, however instead of respecting my boundaries, Steven slipped his hand underneath my bikini top and began pinching my nipples and simultaneously slid his hand across my vaginal area which was only meagerly covered. I quickly yelled that the audition was over and began dressing and gathering my things. Steven sat there calmly as if nothing had happened while I was noticeably upset and terrified by the experience.”

PHOTOS: Inside Harvey Weinstein’s Most Shocking Sexual Harassment Allegations: He’s ‘Pathetic!’

Dadis said the security guard only let her out of the room when Seagal allowed her to leave.

“Until you have experienced sexual assault yourself, it is hard to explain why it might take so long to come public with these very disturbing experiences,” said Dadis, who now lives in Amsterdam and is pursuing a doctorate in clinical neuroscience. “So many women, like myself, live in fear of what people might say about them or what might happen as a result of reporting sexual assault.”

Bloom said she is representing both women pro bono and urged other women who might be possible victims of Seagal to come forward.

“Mr. Seagal made a ridiculous claim about me recently, that I’m paying Faviola and Regina to accuse him,” Bloom said during the press conference. “That is false. In fact, I am representing Faviola and Regina pro bono, that is, for free, because I believe in them. And neither of them has asked him for a dime.

“Listen carefully, Mr. Seagal: some things are far more important than money, and this is one of them.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.