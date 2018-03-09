So Nude! Sonja Morgan Loses ENTIRE Dress During Live Burlesque Performance

Sonja Morgan went nearly nude during a live Hamptons burlesque performance with Real Housewives Of New York co-star Luan de Lesseps.

As the 54-year-old danced to catchy tunes with her reality star pal, her halter-top gown came undone, displaying her voluptuous breasts and racy panties!

Crowds cheered and screamed as Morgan reveled in her scandalous wardrobe malfunction — but she and de Lesseps, 52, seemed totally unfazed!

The blonde beauty quickly held on to her dress straps and kept dancing when she realized her nipples were completely exposed.

Looks like the star’s performance on “Speakeasy Morderne” was more exciting than anyone ever thought!

