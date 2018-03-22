Single Lady! Kelly Dodd’s Divorce Is Finally Official With Court – See The Papers

Kelly Dodd gushed over her divorce being finalized last month, but now the Real Housewives of Orange County star’s single status has been officially recognized in court, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

According to Orange County documents and obtained exclusively by Radar, a judgment was filed on March 7 changing the 44-year-old mom’s marriage to “dissolution- status only.”

The split was effectively terminated on February 23, however, the documents indicate.

Both Kelly and her ex Michael signed the papers, making it official.

Though they are both single, the former couple still has to hash out complicated matters including finances, property and issues involving their daughter Jolie, 11.

Kelly first filed papers in 2012, but the couple soon reconciled. She resumed the divorce in September 2017, and even begged the court to speed it up.

A source told Radar earlier this year that Kelly suspected Michael was having an affair with a much younger woman throughout the entire marriage.

