Robin Quivers In ‘Good Spirits’ & Back At ‘Stern Show’ Studio After Cancer Fears

Robin Quivers is back in the studio and in “good spirits” following her cancer scare last year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Howard Stern’s right hand woman was “in very good spirits” despite her health crisis, according to a fan who stopped her for a selfie outside the Sirius XM studio on Wednesday.

“She didn’t seem like she was frail and she was smiling,” Sherry Gaines told Radar exclusively. “She looked healthy.”

As Radar previously reported, Quivers sparked fears over the summer that her cancer had returned after she went missing from the studio for weeks.

According to an insider, Quivers, 65, had been recording the Stern Show from her Long Beach, NJ home as she took care of her health issues — just like she did during her 2012 cancer battle.

Quivers — who worked alongside Stern for 30 years — announced in 2012 she needed surgery to remove several tumors found in her bladder. The surgery forced the radio personality to broadcast from her home for 17 months.

She made her triumphant return to the show in October 2013.

Stern admitted his relief to discover Quivers would recover. “I gotta be honest, I thought she was a goner,” he said on his show. “Robin means more to me than anything. Seeing her go through this just f**king tore me up.”

The Shock Jock also revealed the day Quivers is no longer on the radio show, would be the day he’d retire.

