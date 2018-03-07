Two New ‘RHONJ’ Stars Revealed! Meet Wealthy Women ‘Test Filming’ With Cast

Out with the old, in with the new!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey are getting ready to fight with two brand-new additions, and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details about the ladies.

According to multiple sources, Jennifer Aydin and Jacqueline Goldschneider are “test filming” with the current cast as they prep for a new season.

Aydin is the wife of a renowned New York plastic surgeon, and a mother of five children. She flaunts their fabulous lifestyle on her Instagram page, showing off her New Jersey McMansion and luxurious lifestyle.

Her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, went to the University of California at Berkeley, and obtained his medical education at New York Medical College.

“After earning his medical degree, he completed his general surgery residency at Saint Vincent’s Hospital and Medical Center in Manhattan, NY where he served as Chief Resident,” his website noted.

Drama may already be in the works, as sources told Radar Aydin is close friends with former RHONJ star Kathy Wakile, Teresa Giudice’s nemesis cousin.

“Jennifer and Kathy are friends, and she pretty much knows all of the other ladies. So, she could really bring the drama the show needs,” the insider told Radar.

Goldschneider is a well-known local reporter for 201 magazine, a mother to two sets of twins, and recently wrote an article about former RHONJ stars Jacqueline and Chris Laurita.

Giudice and Laurita had a famous falling out on the show, so Goldschneider is not entering the fracas with blinders on!

Goldschneider runs the blog Scary Mommy and describes herself as “a freelance writer and master carpooler with a degree in picking green things out of food. And she’s a mom of two sets of twins!”

New Jersey celebrity blogger Tom Murro confirmed to Radar that Goldschneider is filming with the cast.

As Radar previously reported, filming was on hold after Siggy Flicker quit the show and producers scrambled to clean up the storylines.

“Filming starts on March 19, and producers plan to have the new ladies in place by then,” the insider snitched to Radar.

Neither women nor Bravo has responded to Radar’s request for comment.

