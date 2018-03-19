Kim Rips ‘Motherf***er’ NeNe Over Racist Claims As Roach Video Drama Explodes

On the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kim Zolciak claimed she was getting death threats after NeNe Leakes called her a “racist” following their roach video drama! The blonde star also claimed she spent $20,000 sending her costar cease and desist letter.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the fight came after Zolciak’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, posted a video of insects crawling around Leakes’ bathroom. It caused a major rift between Leakes and Zolciak, and on Sunday’s episode, all the women weighed in.

“Brielle, kids should stay out of the drama between us women, Kandi Buruss said. “I love Brielle but your daughter can be sassy but I would not allow her to be on social media going back and forth with grown women.”

Zolciak went on a rampage against Leakes after Sheree Whitfield caught her up on the Barcelona trip drama.

“Nene’s been using her back for 40 years as a f**king stripper she doesn’t have that problem.”

Zolciak told Whitfield that she was getting death threats after Leakes bashed her for being a “racist.” We’ve had to hire security, we’ve had people come to my f**king gate. She wants to pull the race card? That’s the devil b*tch. She has spent so many years trying to sabotage my name. B*tch, now you’re coming for my kids? The whole family is racist? Now you’re coming for my family you mother**ker?”

Zolciak defended herself. “There’s not a racist bone in my body. Not me, not my husband, not my children — never have. I just need her to understand that I’m f**king serious.” She later told her pal that she spent $20,000 to send Leakes a cease and desist letter following their feud.

“I burned it up with a lighter,” Leakes said about the letter.

And Whitfield took Zolciak’s side. “NeNe has hit way below the belt.”

Leakes explained why she was so angry about the roach video. “You don’t do bullsh*t like that and expect people not to respond. They really tried to hurt me. Or discredit my home.”

“It sounds very racial when you are speaking to an African American person about roaches because people feel like you are associating that with the ghetto or trash. Black people do not receive that well. It was mean, it was disgusting.”

Leakes continued, “Do I believe Kim is a racist? Some of the things that she has said will definitely make you go ‘hmmm.'”

“I think Brielle is a beautiful girl. Your kid cannot talk to an adult using foul language and then you expect me to say nothing back.”

As Radar readers know, Leakes was also embroiled in another scandal earlier in the season, when she told a comedy tour heckler that she hoped she’d get raped by her Uber driver!

Following that drama, Leakes was fired from joining Burruss on the Xscape tour.

“There was so much negativity and backlash around it,” explained Burruss. “I felt like it could have blown over. But my group members didn’t. The promoter has millions of dollars at stake. There was no way to change their mind.

I’m not condoning it. I was trying to give her a moment.”

Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton went over to Leakes’ house to offer her support.

“It has been one hell of a week,” Leakes admitted.

She cried talking to the women. “I never meant to say anything that would hurt anyone. I’m not made out of steel. I don’t want to hurt nobody.

“She said kill yourself,” Leakes said about the heckler. “When she said it, I’m so quick to fight back. I have to learn not to fight back. I hate what I said. I felt so bad.”

“It was a mistake,” Bailey said, trying to comfort her.

“I would never wish harm or abuse upon another woman. I wish I could have said something different in that moment. I just f**ked up,” said Leakes.

Burruss and Zolciak had a tense meal together. Burruss told Zolciak that she wasn’t present with the group when she was constantly texting her husband, which Zolciak dismissed as jealousy.

“Stop with the jealousy bullsh*t. Girl, nobody is jealous of you,” Burruss laughed.

“I don’t know if these girls want to f**k Kroy,” Zolciak said. “They must not get f**ed. I don’t know.”

They discussed Leakes, with Zolciak reiterating her drug claim, saying: “I think she is on something,” but Burruss defended Leakes. “She’s not on something.”

Zolciak again said she wasn’t racist and that Leakes was “trying to ruin my reputation,” and ripped into Burruss for defending Leakes.

“I don’t know if Kandi found out NeNe has a dick and she likes it. I’m not really sure.”

