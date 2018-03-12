‘I Have Never Been Out With Tyrone!’ NeNe Slams Sheree About Jailbird Boyfriend

NeNe Leakes‘ fight with Sheree Whitfield over her prisoner boyfriend reached a new high on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The ladies bickered over Tyrone Gilliams, who was serving 10 years behind bars for fraud, but who was in love with Whitfield and called her every day from his jail cell.

“I miss you,” he told her on one of their 15-minute phone calls. “I miss you too,” she told him.

Eva Marcille, a RHOA friend , asked Leakes about her history with Whitfield’s boyfriend and Leakes unleashed her anger.’

“I have been married for over 20 years, I am very much in love with my husband,” Leakes insisted. “Sheree and Tyrone, I am very happy for them. I have never been out with Tyrone.”

Leakes continued: “Don’t ask me anymore. I will be very clear. Don’t ever ask me about Tyrone, he is not my man, he is not my friend, he is not my cousin. He is not my neighbor. That is Sheree’s man. Whenever you bring up the name Tyrone direct it to Sheree Whitfield.”

What? Dated?

“I didn’t even say NeNe dated Tyrone,” Kandi Burruss pointed out.

“We never held hands, we never kissed. Because I was smarter than Whitfield ok?” Leakes said, taking a dig at her friend.

Whitfield revealed in her confessional that she believed there was a history between Leakes and her imprisoned man.

“Tyrone admitted to me that NeNe had a thing for him back in the day. She may not know that I know because I’ve never brought it up. The way she responded to Kandi last night, she confirms it.”

Whitfield said that her relationship with Leakes had taken a hit before, but she felt like the boyfriend problem was a new low.

“We didn’t speak for four years but I thought we moved forward. I don’t know where we stand. He did say she should keep his name out of her mouth. NeNe is acting like we made up. While the face may have changed the rotten personality didn’t.”

Leakes continued insisting that she was never romantically involved with Whitfield’s boyfriend.

“I don’t know nothing about this fool. I only know a couple of the things about this man because I was around him before Sheree. I have no desire to speak on anything seven years, 10 years, five years ago.

I think it is disrespectful to be asking me about Sheree’s man,” Leakes said to Marcille.

Then, Leakes brought up the fight with Kim Zolciak and her daughter, Brielle Bermann, and the roaches.

“Sheree knew of this video long before we got to Barcelona,” Leakes said. “She hadn’t seen it but she knew it existed. The least Sheree could have done is say ‘You know, Kim and her daughter went into your bathroom. They got videos of a water bug and Sheree brought these people into my home.’ It goes to show what kind of person Sheree is.”

Putting aside their many feuds, the ladies got together to help Whitfield arrange a sexy photoshoot to send to her imprisoned boyfriend.

Later in the episode, the RHOA ladies did a little sightseeing and even ended up at a ritzy ham tasting — where Leakes balked at tasting aged meat and Whitfield ripped into her.

“Come on, NeNe, don’t act like you haven’t sucked on old meat before. Hey Gregg.”

Later, they followed Cynthia Bailey’s lead and went on a spiritual cleanse and rejuvenation trip to the beach. Standing on the sand, each woman held a candle with a name of another RHOA lady on the bottom and they had to say something nice about her.

“There is not enough holy water in this world to cleanse these b*tches,” Whitfield said, but they were all nice to each other.

“Porsha – I hope that you find peace in your heart. No matter what happens in your life we are all your friends. We are here to forgive you. None of us are perfect and we all make mistakes,” Leakes said about Porsha Williams, who left the trip early .

Burruss followed, saying that she was trying to forgive Williams for the drug and rape story from the prior season.

“I don’t want to let it go, f**k her. Just kidding.”

The episode ended with Bailey splashing herself with ocean water for a cleanse.

“This doesn’t seem like a baptism to me. This just seems like a hoe bath.”

Stay with Radar for weekly recaps of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

