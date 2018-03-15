Pamela’s Nightmare! Anderson Probed By FBI For Julian Assange Relationship

Pamela Anderson has the FBI on her tail over her bizarre bond with WikiLeaks mastermind Julian Assange, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“The FBI wants to interview Pamela about her relationship with Julian,” a source revealed.

“She can’t spend time with an international fugitive who’s hiding out in an embassy, spewing his rhetoric, and expect the FBI to ignore it!”

The busty Baywatch bombshell, 50, has been photographed sneaking into the Ecuadorean Embassy in London where whistleblower Assange, 46, is holed up.

Anderson has freely admitted visiting Assange, and she all but confirmed a sexual relationship.

“We are friendly, yes — very friendly,” she hinted. “I love Julian!”

Assange has been hiding in the embassy since 2012. He sought asylum there in a bid to avoid extradition to Sweden on a rape allegation. Although Assange denies the rape charge, if he steps outside the embassy, he’ll be arrested.

Anderson has raised eyebrows by spending much of her time in Europe.

“Pam’s standing by her man, even if it gets her into trouble!” noted an insider.

