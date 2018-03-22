O.J. Simpson’s Former Best Friend Tom Scotto Dead After Health Battle

O.J. Simpson’s confidante and longtime defender Tom Scotto died after suffering health complications in a Florida hospital, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Nine days before he passed away, the 56-year-old told Radar he was being moved out of the intensive care unit.

However, two days later, his health took a turn for the worse, and he signed a do not resuscitate order.

Charlie Figueroa, an investigator for the Collier County Medical Examiner’s Office in Naples, confirmed Scotto’s death.

His ex-wife Maria Scotto confirmed the news to Radar, saying: “He had pneumonia and then he had some other complications – he just couldn’t get better.”

She added, “It’s really bad for my kids because he was only 56.”

Scotto had offered to let Simpson, 70, live his upscale Naples home after the accused killer’s Oct. 1 release from prison following his nine-year sentence on armed robbery charges.

But they had a huge falling out after it emerged the disgraced NFL star had sex with Scotto’s second wife before shamelessly serving as best man at their 2007 wedding.

The scandal led to a divorce and now his second wife lives in Brazil with their daughter.

“Tom Scotto died of the broken heart because O.J. slept with the man’s wife!” a source close to the two men told Radar. “O.J. only cares about himself but with Scotto’s death, he’s going to feel like s**t!”

To make matters worse, it was claimed Simpson fathered a love child with Scotto’s wife years prior to the Las Vegas nuptials.

“After everything I did for O.J., that was complete betrayal,” Scotto told Radar in the weeks prior to his death. “I was a brother to him.”

Now, sources fear the death could send Simpson into a tailspin!

“It’s desperately sad Tom and O.J. didn’t settle their differences before he died, but now everyone’s worried what O.J. might do. He can behave all crazy and has an awful temper!”

A second source added: “Scotto’s last words were ‘O.J. took everything away from me and I don’t want to live anymore.’”

