‘Naked And Afraid’ Indeed! Show Star Gets Penis Stung By Vicious Yellowjacket

Naked and Afraid is no joke! During this Sunday’s explosive episode, show contestant Duke Brady got stung in the penis by an angry yellowjacket!

Brady was on a Florid hike with partner Amal Alyassiri when he accidentally stepped on a wasp nest! Throbbing with pain, the star almost fell to his knees in the middle of his expedition.

“Of all the places for it to sting me,” Brady told PEOPLE after the incident. “I was nothing but exposed skin, and it stings me on the end of my, um, well, it really hurt.”

“It was a sharp pain at first,” the star added. “And then it sort of became a dull, throbbing pain. It started to swell up, which really freaks you out to see such an important part of your body swollen like that, when you’re out there in the wilderness by yourself.”

PHOTOS: Not Funny! 20 Comedians Who Have Been Blasted For Off-Color Jokes

Brady also explained that the tip of his penis — where the yellowjacket stung him — got bigger and more swollen as the venom spread.

“I guess I should say that they had to pixelate a lot more,” he joked, “because it got really big.”

Does this unfortunate incident mean the end of the road for the brave survivalist? Stay with Radar for updates.

Naked and Afraid premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.