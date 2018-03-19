Modern Day ‘Gone Girl’ Talks About Brutal Kidnapping, 3 Years After Crime

Denise Huskins — known as the modern day Gone Girl — was kidnapped from her boyfriend’s home in Vallejo, California, in March 2015. When her boyfriend alerted police about the crime, they turned suspicious and suggested he had killed her. They later apologized when the 32-year-old was found in Huntington Beach two days later. Now, for the first time since the horrific incident, the couple is telling all.

In a chilling interview with Good Morning America, Huskins’ now-fiancé Aaron Quinn admitted that the two were traumatized by the kidnapping, and never once thought about seeking media attention to advertise the whole Gone Girl scenario.

“They’re the one who made it strange,” said Quinn, blaming police for making a fiasco out of the worst time in their lives.

Explaining the terrifying incident, Huskins said: “I remember thinking that this is a really bad nightmare. I don’t like this”

“The voice kept saying over and over again, ‘Wake up, this is a robbery, we’re not here to harm you.’ I opened my eyes and there’s flashing light and he said Aaron turn over,'” she continued, adding that the kidnapper who spoke knew their names. Huskins later said that she and Quinn knew there were other men at the time of the break in, but she only spoke to one during her two days incaptivity.

She says the men drugged them, put goggles on them and tied them up before asking for two installments of $8,500 to release Huskins. Then, they took her away.

During the two days she was held captive, Huskins said she “expected the worst.”

“My only hope was to maybe show him the human that is in front of him. He spoke to me a lot, he shared with me that he just had a difficult time in his life.,” she said of her main kidnapper. “And so I kind of shared with him something that happened when I was younger, hoping that maybe knowing that I’ve already been assaulted that he wouldn’t want to add to it.”

Despite Huskins sharing her dreadful tales of abuse with her outspoken kidnapper, she says he raped her repeatedly throughout the 48 hours he held her captive.

Speaking of the moment she was released, Huskins said that she thought she was going to be killed.

“When he opened the car door, I thought, ‘This is it. Either I’m going to hear a gunshot and that’s it or I’m gonna get pushed off a cliff.’ And he was guiding me and I thought I was walking to my death. And then I heard a door close behind me and I pulled up the blindfold and I thought, ‘Oh God, he is going to release me.'”

Kidnapper Matthew Muller was arrested two months later after police found Denise Huskins’ DNA in his car — he pled guilty to his crime. While Huskins and Quinn claim the criminal’s accomplices are still out there, no other individuals have been identified as suspects.

