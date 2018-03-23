Skeleton Of Missing Woman Found In Married Police Officer’s Basement, 51 Years Later

The skeleton of a woman who went missing in 1966, has been found under the basement of her ex-boyfriend’s home!

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Louise Pietrewicz had an affair with married police man, William Boken, the same year she mysteriously disappeared. She was 38 at the time, and was raising an 11-year-old daughter — who has fought arduously to solve the chilling cold case.

for 51 years, no one had a clue where Pietrewicz could be, until now. Last week, Boken’s wife led investigators to the area where she believed her now-deceased husband had hidden his mistress’ remains.

According to PEOPLE, Pietrewicz’s skeleton was wrapped in burlap and buried under the Long Island residence.

“I said from the beginning Judy Boken Terry was the key,” Sandy Blampied, Pietrewicz’s daughter, told The Suffolk Times. “I said, ‘she knows.’ And she did.”

The police man’s wife told police that she presumed her estranged husband had something to do with Pietrewicz’s disappearance at the time, but didn’t act upon her suspicions because he left her and their family soon after.

She even told the newspaper that during an argument, Boken threatened to put her in the basement with his mistress!

“If you keep it up, you will end up in the basement with the other b***h,” he allegedly told her.

The decades-long case has now been solved, and Louise Pietrewicz’s daughter could not be happier.

“You want to bring her home, and when reality happens, it’s like, I can’t believe we finally found her,” Blampied told The New York Times this Tuesday. “It’s almost like a dream. After 51 years! Unbelievable! Thank God, thank God!”

