Miranda Lambert Moans About ‘Heartbreak,’ Causes Talk She’s Split From Beau

Miranda Lambert has reportedly caused fans to wonder if her romance with Anderson East is over!

The country singer, who divorce Blake Shelton, talked about how she pours her emotions into her music during her recent concert at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, as Knox News reported.

“I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel,” Lambert said before singing her hit “Tin Man.”

“I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That’s my favorite. And part of feelings is also heartbreak, unfortunately,” Lambert, 34, confided.

“But fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y’all one.”

That caused shock and added to the feeling that Lambert, 34, and East, 29, could be kaput—because they haven’t been seen together recently!

Although a rep for Lambert has declined to comment on breakup reports, they were last seen together publicly at the 2017 CMA Awards. Both the country cutie and her R & B flavored singer boyfriend have been touring separately.

They celebrated their second anniversary as a couple in September, but East no longer follows Lambert on social media.

Lambert started dating East in Sept. 2015, a few months after separating from husband Shelton. They divorced.

In July 2017, Lambert told Cosmo that when she’s “on the verge of a meltdown,” it was East whom she turned to for comfort.

Love is “big and it’s worth it,” Lambert said.

Sources also told Radar they were thinking about getting married.

Lambert’s romance helped the star over her rocky divorce from husband of four years Shelton, who is now seeing his The Voice fellow judge Gwen Stefani.

Lambert has often shared sweet photos and other news about her and East but that has ceased.

She’s previously dissed Shelton in a sly way in concert, telling fans during a live performance, “I got the hell out of Oklahoma.”

