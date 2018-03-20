‘I’m Alive!’ Shocking New Lead Found 19 Years After Girl’s Tragic Disappearance

A new clue in the mysterious disappearance of Mikelle Biggs has been discovered. According to AZ Central, a dollar bill which appears to have a message from the 11-year-old girl was recently found in Neenah, Wisconsin.

The bill reads “My name is Mikel (sic) Biggs kidnapped From Mesa AZ I’m Alive,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

PHOTOS: Kidnapping Survivor Jaycee Dugard Tells All About Drunken Adventure In New York

While police are following up on the tip, and still investigating the tragic case, they doubt the 2009 bill note is authentic.

“There was a little spring of hope for a second, and then reality set in,” Neenah Police Investigator Adam Streubel, told the outlet. “There is nothing you can do with it, which is rather frustrating.”

Strobel added that while they are still searching for clues in the kidnapping, there is no way to trace the dollar bill back to its original owner.

PHOTOS: Still Missing! Scott Disick Hasn’t Been Seen With His Kids In 23 Days After Split With Kourtney Kardashian

Mikelle Biggs went missing on January 2, 1999 while she was waiting for an ice cream truck outside her home, with her sister. Her mother, Tracy Biggs, reported her disappearance and sparked a nationwide search like no other. Fliers of her face were plastered all over Mesa County, and every ice cream vendor and known sex offender in the area was interviewed, but the little girl was never found.

Stay with Radar for updates.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.