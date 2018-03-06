Nashville Mayor Charged With Felony, Ordered To Resign After Affair With Bodyguard

Megan Berry is resigning from her position as Mayor of Nashville after pleading guilty to felony charges related to her extramarital affair

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the controversial politician pled guilty to felony theft of property over $10,000 this Tuesday, March 6. As part of her plea deal, she also agreed to leave her post as Mayor.

The news comes about one month after Berry came clean about her affair with former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest.

The 54-year-old agreed to reimburse the city $11,000 in restitution, and serve three years of probation.

“Today I acknowledged publicly that I have engaged in an extramarital affair with the former head of my security detail,” Barry said in a statement released to the Tennessean earlier this year. “I accept full responsibility for the pain I have caused my family and his. I am so sorry to my husband Bruce, who has stood by me in my darkest moments and remains committed to our marriage, just as I am committed to repairing the damage I have done.”

PHOTOS: Harrison’s Shame: Ford Steps Out After Carrie Fisher Reveals Affair

The former bodyguard also pled guilty to theft this Tuesday and was sentenced to three years of probation. He will reimburse the city of Nashville $45,000 for the pay he received when he was miss-performing his duties as Megan Berry’s head of security.

“I deeply regret that my professional relationship with Mayor Barry turned into a personal one,” Forrest, 58, said in a statement following the scandal. “This has caused great pain for my wife, my family, friends and colleagues. At no time did I ever violate my oath as a police officer or engage in actions that would abuse the public trust.”

Stay with Radar for updates.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.