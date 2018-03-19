No Drugs Found In ‘Glee’ Star, Booze In System Before Suicide — Autopsy Report

Mark Salling had alcohol in his system at the time of his death — and was with his family watching television before he left his Los Angeles home and committed suicide by hanging, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Ed Winter, assistant chief of operations for the Los Angeles Coroner’s office, confirmed to Radar that the blood alcohol level found in Salling’s body was above the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

The toxicology report released by the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office on Monday revealed the 35-year-old Glee star had no drugs found in his system.

Police discovered the star’s body at Big Tujunga Canyon Road about at 9 a.m. on January 30. According to the report, the body was found kneeling on the ground, next to a tree, about 20 feet both of a creek.He had a small cut with dried blood on his right forehead.

A nylon rope was wrapped five times around his neck in an upward position, and his tongue was also protruding from his mouth.

READ THE SHOCKING AUTOPSY REPORT

According to the report, Salling was under house arrest after pleading guilty to possession child pornography. On Jan. 29 at about 11:30 p.m., Salling was watching television with his father in the living room. About half an hour later, his mother discovered her son and his car were gone. The star’s roommate found Salling’s tracking device ditched near the home.

The family filed a missing person’s report at about 3 a.m., but authorities would later discover Salling’s body hanging from a tree at about 9 a.m. on Jan. 30.

PHOTOS: Caught On Camera! Kiddie Porn Perv Mark Salling Stripped Down For Preteen Fans

According to the report, there was also a pair of clippers next to his left knee and a nylon rope and cigarettes between both of his knees. No notes were found in the area.

The troubled star was supposed to meet his probation officer that day.

The report also noted there was a suicide attempt in August 2017, when he cut his wrists and was hospitalized for a month.

As Radar previously reported, Salling pleaded guilty to child porn possession in December. He was to be sentenced next month, but the case was dismissed due to his sudden death.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.