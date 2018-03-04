Bombshell Oscar Contender Margot Robbie Reveals Prank Call To Prince Harry

Oscar hopeful Margot Robbie has admitted she once made a prank phone call to Prince Harry.

The ‘I, Tonya’ star – who is one of the favorites in the best actress for a lead category tonight – is known to have a wicked sense of humor.

Australian beauty Robbie, 27, confessed that she made the call after being spurred on by Cara Delevingne while the duo were filming ‘Suicide Squad’ back in 2016.

She said: “Cara knows Harry and while we were filming Suicide Squad she was like, ‘Let’s prank-call him’.

“I said, ‘We can’t prank-call ­royalty’, but anyway we did — and he was so cool with it.

“Prince Harry is so nice – England literally has the coolest royalty in the world.”

The actress had previously met Prince Harry before her call though.

She snapped a now-famous photo at a London party in 2015 alongside him, Suki Waterhouse, Cara Delevingne and Sienna Miller.

The actress spoke previously about Harry’s upcoming nuptials to Meghan Markle on The Kyle & Jackie O Show back in January.

Co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson asked the Gold Coast-born beauty to confirm if she was friends with him.

“I wouldn’t say we’re close,’ she admitted.

“We see each other every so often at a party here or there, but not close friends.”

When asked if she would be attending the royal wedding, she wasn’t hopeful.

“No, definitely not that close!” she insisted.

But who knows? if she scoops the Oscar tonight then she might be heading to the wedding on May 19 in Windsor, England.

