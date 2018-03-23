Kourtney’s Krisis: Boyfriend’s Greedy Pay Hike Demands Exposed

Pay day!

Kourtney Kardashian‘s hunky young boyfriend demanded an “allowance” to hang with his reality star girlfriend RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, were getting forced to fork over big bucks to keep her on-again off-again boytoy, Younes Bendjima, on the scene long-term.

“Kris and the KUWTK team need him for a while yet as he’s a central part of the show’s plot-line, so he’s in a very strong position,” a Kardashian snitch told Radar.

“Of course, he serves other needs for Kourtney, helping with day-to-day stuff as well as keeping her centered.”

But it was the physical attraction that kept them together.

“She freely admits he’s the best lover she’s ever had,” the source said, and she needed to keep him around.

“Since he’s put his modeling and boxing career on hold and committed to all the family’s photo ops, he wants it to be reflected in his allowance – just like it is with Corey and other non-famous Kardashian partners and sidekicks,” the insider told Radar.

