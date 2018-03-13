Down & Dirty! Joseph Duggar Talks Sex Before Wedding Day

Time for “the talk!”

As Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell‘s wedding day quickly approached, so did their temptation. Monday’s episode of Counting On was all about the engaged couple controlling their sexual desires as they prepared for their impending nuptials.

After Joe’s sister Joy-Anna and her husband Austin Forsyth talked about getting through the challenges of waiting to have physical intimacy until after marriage, Joe confessed to Austin that it’s getting harder to wait the closer he gets to his wedding day.

PHOTOS: Amy Duggar Explodes On Husband For Hurting Their Cat: ‘I Do Not Want Kids With You’

“I spend the evenings with Kendra and then during the day I’m just working. It keeps me busy and not thinking about it,” Joe admitted.

The 23-year-old later added in his confessional, “Joy and Austin have been a great example for us as far as relationships. They say when you get closer to the wedding it’s always so much harder — it’s true.” Kendra then said, “You just start loving each other more and more and you just get excited about the wedding but I think having chaperones allows us not to fall.”

The groom-to-be went on to explain the “physical boundaries” he and Kendra set for each other.

PHOTOS: Jinger Duggar’s Rebellion Against Her Strict Family Exposed

“We’re not kissing before we get married, we’re just saving ourselves for each other,” he explained.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Duggars adhere to a strict no sex and/or non-approved physical contact (no kissing and no full hugs) before marriage. With such stringent rules, Joe admitted that there will be a definite learning curve after he gets married, but he’s up for the challenge.

“What have you guys done to prepare yourselves for the physical side of marriage, as far as education on such things?,” a Counting On producer asked Joe.

PHOTOS: Dirty Duggar Fakery! Christian Clan Stages Charity Scene For Cameras — Gives Food To Needy Family, Then Takes It Back!

“At this point in our relationship we figure that we don’t have to educate ourselves completely, if we had questions we can ask people who we trust,” Joe responded. “I know there’s a lot of books out there, a lot of things you can read. We don’t want to make it harder on ourselves thinking about things we can’t actually carry out. Also, I think in marriage I think it’ll be fun understanding more as we go along and just learn together.”

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

What do you think about Joe’s racy sex talk? Sound off in the comments below!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.