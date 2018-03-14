Jen Vs. Katy: The Fight For Orlando!

Jennifer Aniston isn’t planning to stay single for long and she’d love to date her old friend – and one-timecrush — Orlando Bloom, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

There’s one major obstacle though, says a source, in the form of Katy Perry! “Katy and Orlando may be together again, but what he and Jen shared years ago was a pretty exciting connection and nobody doubts he’d enjoy reconnecting with her again now she’s single.”

As fans know, the two reportedly were crushing on each other in Mexico, right after the actress’ divorce from Brad Pitt circa 2006-2007.

“It won’t go down well with Katy, so don’t be surprised if this gets messy!”

Perry and Bloom started dating at the start of 2016 before splitting up in March 2017, although they have remained friends.

They made headlines all over the world when Bloom infamously stripped naked on a paddleboard with her in Italy.

And now it looks like their relationship could be heating up once again, but not with Aniston on the prowl!

“Jen’s very open about wanting to hit the dating scene and Orlando’s at the top of her list of crushes,” a pal told Radar exclusively.

Aniston has been on the market for nearly a month now. The actress and Justin Theroux called it quits on February 15, 2018 after only two years of marriage.

Aniston and Theroux tied the knot in August 2015 in a private ceremony at their Bel Air home.

This was Aniston’s second marriage, her first, to Brad Pitt, ended shortly before her birthday in 2005 after he started a romance with Angelina Jolie.

