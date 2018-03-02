Ivanka Trump Disgusted Over Bill Maher’s Shocking Diss

When Bill Maher implied President Donald Trump was having sex with his own child in a crude public joke, First Daughter Ivanka was disgusted — but soon brushed the diss off her shoulders, a new book claims.

In Howard Kurtz’ riveting new read, Media Madness: Donald Trump, the Press, and the War over the Truth, the author claims Ivanka found the TV host’s comments “beyond inappropriate,” but “she really didn’t care.”

“After her first couple of months in Washington, she had become totally desensitized,” Kurtz writes.

In May, Maher outraged Trump supporters by making a sick incest crack on his HBO show.

“A lot of us thought, ‘Ivanka is gonna be our saving grace’…He’s about to nuke Finland or something, she’s gonna walk into the bedroom and—‘Daddy, Daddy. Don’t do it, Daddy,’” he said.

Maher has faced other scandals in the past year.

Just a month after slamming Ivanka, he dropped a racist slur on his show.

When he faced backlash, he quickly apologized.

“I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry,” he said.

