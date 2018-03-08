Show’s Over? Howard Stern Talks Leaving New York After Over 60 Years

Howard Stern was not happy with the abrupt winter storm that just raged its way through New York City.

On Wednesday’s The Howard Stern Show, the Shock Jock voiced his deep annoyance for the weather. He was so irritated he discussed the possibility of picking up and moving to Florida, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“This weather forecast is running me out of my f***ing mind,” the radio host blasted. “When we woke up here I was already told it was going to be hard getting in. Already, because of this prediction, I was supposed to have three meetings and they were already canceled. People get nervous and rightly so. When it snows in New York — especially in the city — things are a mess.”

Stern continued. “And people go, ‘Will they just don’t clean the snow fast enough. I say, ‘Well, dude, do you see how much snow there is?’ And they actually do a pretty damn good job. I think it’s a miracle what they can do in this snow.”

When the nor’easter hit the city, it produced a rare meteorological event called “thundersnow” — when a storm produces snow, thunder and lightening.

The storm filled the streets with a slushy mix and caused major transportation delays, causing chaos among New Yorkers.

“It makes me mental. I hate snow. I hate it. I hate what it does. I can’t believe we would even think to live somewhere where there is snow,” Stern, 64, complained. “You would think man would wise up. I don’t understand it. There’s tons of hot places for everyone. More and more reason to do the show from Florida.”

Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers began telling Stern that Florida was a very crowded place, to which Stern jokingly responded: “Not where I am. I’ll kick people out!”

Back in April, Stern admitted to feeling burned out two months following his mysterious absence from the show, which he later attributed to being sick. The media mogul told former Tonight Show host David Letterman that he was considering retirement after noticing how much younger it made a person look.

Do you think Stern will retire and move to Florida soon? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments below.

