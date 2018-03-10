So In Love! Gavin Rosdale And Sophia Thomalla Spark Engagement rumors

Looks like things are getting serious between Gavin Rossdale and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla.

The English rocker, 52, and German 28-year-old German beauty went for a romantic stroll in a Los Angeles park.

And the pair wore large silver and gold bands featured no precious stones on their left hands.

After their stroll they had lunch at Joan’s on Third in Studio City.

Gavin and model Sophia matched each other in minimalist b&w T-shirt and jeans, and the former Playboy model also wore mirrored shades and black Ugg boots.

Thomalla recently met the mother of his three sons Gwen Stefani at a soccer match and both women seemed friendly enough with one another.

Stefani has moved on with Country singer Blake Shelton after divorcing the Bush front man in 2016.

The three-time Grammy winner has been inseparable from the twice-divorced 41-year-old ever since they fell in love on the set of NBC’s The Voice back in 2015.

