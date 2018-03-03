She’s Back! Fergie Performs Again After National Anthem Disaster

Fergie is back on stage following her National Anthem disaster.

The star was slammed on social media and by her fans for her failed sultry rendition at the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18.

But the 42-year-old is obviously not letting the criticism get her down as she performed last night, two weeks after the fiasco.

The singer took to the stage in confident mood and received a warm reception from the audience.

PHOTOS: Fergie STUNS In Barely There Bikini — See The Sexy Look!

She made a surprise appearance during DJ Khaled‘s set at The Forum in Inglewood where he is touring with Demi Lovato.

Fergie performed ‘Fergalicious’, ‘London Bridge’ and ‘Glamorous’ for the fans.

After the bad reviews her former husband Josh Duhamel came to her defense hailing her talent.

PHOTOS: Newly-Single Fergie Steps Out In Sexy School Girl Outfit Amid Divorce

Fergie’s bluesy performance did not go down well with the critics and fans alike who claimed she ‘butchered’ the National Anthem.

The singer has endured a difficult time since splitting with Duhamel this year.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.