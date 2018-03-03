Elton John Blasts Fans He Invited On Stage

Elton John has announced that he will soon retire from touring.

It might not be a moment too soon, as the pop music icon reportedly stormed off stage during his Thursday night show in Las Vegas.

A website obtained a video which showed Sir Elton performing “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” when a few of his fans whom he had invited onstage became unruly.

The clip showed the singer walk offstage mid-song when a fan kept trying to high-five him.

“I saw him say f— off to somebody,” a person in the crowd told the site.

John, 70, eventually returned to the stage and declared, “No more coming on stage on ‘Saturday Night.’ You f*cked it up.”

The star, who is the father of two with husband David Furnish, recently announced his upcoming tour will be his last and said, “I want to go out with a big bang, not a whimper.”

“It will be the best production I’ve ever done,” said John of his tour which will begin in September 2018 and end in 2021. The “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” singer is beloved for his series of hits with lyricist Bernie Taupin.

Explaining his reason to leave the stage, John said, “My priorities have changed, we had children and it changed our lives. In 2015 David and I sat down and looked at the school schedule and I realized I didn’t want to miss it.”

A statement from Elton. pic.twitter.com/Cdd7jqjPZt — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 3, 2018

But John, scared his Vegas fans this week with his over-the-top reaction to their interaction!

