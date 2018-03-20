Joseph Duggar Caught ‘Climbing On Top Of’ Kendra On Joint Bachelor & Bachelorette Party

Courtship rules and water sports just don’t mix.

In Monday’s episode of Counting On, Joseph Duggar and his then-fiancée Kendra Caldwell couldn’t get their hands off each other as they broke their rules of engagement with a wild tubing session during their joint bachelor and bachelorette party.

Nearly all of the Duggar clan was in tow for the engaged couple’s pre-wedding bash, as they hit the water for a day of tubing, water skiing, and boat riding. However, things got wild in the waters when it was time for Joe and Kendra to go for a solo swim.

“We were on John’s boat and whenever we were back on the tube he was definitely working pretty hard to get us off the tube,” Joe explained as the cameras captured him and Kendra getting cozy on the tube.

As the couple inched closer and closer together, Austin Forsyth, Joy-Anna‘s husband, can be heard yelling from a nearby boat, “Where’s your chaperone?”

“It was pretty tough not to break the rules of engagement just for the fact that when you’re tubing your closer than you normally would be,” Joe said as he was shown climbing on top of Kendra. “When they put you in a turn, you’re trying to counter for the turn so I had to move from side to side so therefore I was crawling over top of her and definitely in close quarters.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the family adheres to strict courtship and engagement rules. All Duggar couples refrain from kissing, holding hands for long periods of time, giving full hugs, and having unchaperoned dates before marriage. Sex is off the table as well.

While the couple broke a few of the contact rules while aboard their tube, the rest of their party was Duggar approved as Joe explained his family’s different approach to the usual bachelor/bachelorette party.

“Our bachelor and bachelorette parties are different from most peoples, probably for the fact that we don’t have any alcoholic beverages,” Joe explained after his wet and wild tubing session.

He added, “We believe that you don’t have to have alcohol to have fun. We have a lot of fun as a family doing different activities. Any time that you have a bunch of people together it’s always a great time for us.”

