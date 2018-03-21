Health Crisis

Busy Philipps Spends Night In Hospital After Brutal Eye Injury

The star reportedly burned her corneas after a long day in the sun.

Busy Philipps was hospitalized this Monday night after the star brutally sunburned her eyes!

The actress took to Instagram to show fans photos of her puffed-up eyes and ask for advice on how to cure them. Users reportedly messaged her with suggestions, but nothing helped.

Philipps, 38, later shared photos of herself at Cedars hospital — where she spent the night — explaining to her followers that she couldn’t open her eyes after spending the day in a sunny photo shoot.

“I couldn’t sleep because it felt like there were shards of glass in both my eyes. I have Photo Keratitis from bright lights/sun exposure! WHO EVEN KNEW THAT WAS A THING?” she wrote in the caption.

