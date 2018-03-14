Demi Drags Shattered Brad Into Mystic Cult!

Lonely Brad Pitt is so sad and desperate that longtime pal Demi Moore has convinced him to seek comfort in Kabbalah — a controversial cult based on secret mystical texts!

Insiders exclusively spilled to RadarOnline.com that after being alienated from his six kids by estranged wife Angelina Jolie, the actor reached out to Demi for support!

“Brad was looking for something to raise his spirits,” our source squealed. “Demi suggested Kabbalah could be the answer!”

Cultists use dark spells, magical amulets and other bizarre practices to ward off spirits and psychic attacks — and the “Ghost” actress is hoping that Brad joining the mysterious sect will bring her closer to the newly single “Seven” star!

As Radar revealed last summer, Demi, 55, and Brad, 54, grew tight after 42-year-old Angie gave him the boot!

“Demi reached out to Brad and started him on ‘intimate’ yoga sessions to help him stay sober and help him channel his energy into something helpful,” the tipster tattled. “They’ve been friends for decades. But now they have a bond they’ve never shared before.”

“Demi has a lot of influence on Brad,” our source snitched. “He’s become a lot calmer and more energetic because of it.

Brad’s become really passionate about it. He’s studying and watching videos. He’s carrying around a backpack full of sacred texts like it’s his school homework!”

Said insiders: “It’s no secret Demi’s been crushing on Brad for years. She would LOVE to date him — and now that he’s free, that may finally happen!”

