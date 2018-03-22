Ex Fox News Anchor Sues Bill O’Reilly For Defamation, Says He’s Killing Her Career

Bill O’Reilly is being sued for defamation by former FOX News co-worker Laurie Dhue after he allegedly called her a liar on sexual assault claims she made against him.

According to reports, Dhue says comments O’Reilly made during a Matt Lauer interview were false.

She specifies that O’Reilly’s statement to Lauer saying that he “never mistreated anyone on [his] watch in 42 years” was a lie and also damaging to her career as a journalist.

Dhue explains that employers would not want to hire a journalist who has perceived her as a liar.

In a bizarre twist, Dhue also says that her image has been used in online ads to promote male enhancement pills. The ads feature Bill O’Reilly.

But in October, O’Reilly himself slammed an ex politician with a $5 million lawsuit after claiming New Jersey politician Michael Panter made “defamatory and false” statements. The statements detailed sexual harassment claims against O’Reilly by Panter’s then ex girlfriend.

“My ex’s career was largely dependent on staying in O’Reilly’s good graces,” Panter wrote on Facebook. “For that reason, she was always hesitant to tell me some details — likely out of fear than I could jeopardize her career by becoming involved. Sometimes information would slip out … she’d come home stressed and reference O’Reilly, and only after some prodding would she reveal that he asked her out, adding that she should not tell anyone – that other women at the network would question it or be jealous.”

In May of last year, the Fox News network was hit with a major investigation following a series of sexual harassment allegations that forced the tenured host out of the network after 30 years.

Story developing.

