Amal Clooney Borrows $9 Million Worth Of Cartier Jewels For Vogue Interview

Amal Clooney loves her diamonds.

George Clooney‘s lawyer wife borrowed $9 million worth of diamonds for her ‘at home’ interview with Vogue at her Berkshire mansion in England, it has been revealed.

Acclaimed photographer Annie Leibovitz took the images and Amal, 40, wanted everything ‘to be perfect‘.

The famous couple has spent a fortune refurbishing the $13 million mansion and the interview with photographs will be released in a few months time.

PHOTOS: Baby Bump? Amal Clooney Hides Tiny Belly In Baggy Dress

And her jewels, lent by Cartier, were delivered to the mansion on the banks of the Thames in a bulletproof Brinks security van.

A source revealed: “This has been organized for a long while. It is Amal’s chance to do a sit-down interview and show the inside of her house.

“It will be a really special piece for her. She and George have put blood, sweat and tears into getting their house to be perfect, so it’s the ideal location to do this.”

The couple bought the 17th Century, Grade II listed mansion in the village of Sonning Eye for around $11 million in 2014, soon after they married in Italy.

PHOTOS: Marriage Stress? Amal Clooney Steps Out Looking Scary Skinny In NYC With Hubby George – 11 Slim Snaps

They embarked on a major renovation, including an elegant refurbishment of the interior and the addition of a 12-seat cinema, a pool house and security measures.

The nine bedrooms property also boasts a gym, spa, steam room, wine cellar and a library.

The couple has nine-month-old twins Alexander and Ella but it is understood they will not appear in the new pictures.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.