Shady ‘Alaskan Bush’ Reunion! Bam Bam Visits Family – But Strangely Stays In A Hotel

Alaskan Bush People star Joshua ‘Bam Bam’ Brown recently reunited with his family in Washington – but RadarOnline.com has learned the Brown son is so distant from the clan that he opted to stay at a hotel instead of their new home!

According to an eyewitness, Bam Bam has been staying at a hotel in Omak, Washington since at least March 10.

“He’s been a regular at the hotel for a while now,” said the source.

PHOTOS: ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bam Bam Brown’s Lies EXPOSED

As Radar readers know, Bam Bam abandoned his family after he started shacking up with former Discovery producer, Allison Kagan, last year.

An insider told Radar that Kagan skipped out on this month’s trip.

“Hotel staff members asked Bam Bam last week where his girlfriend was,” said the source. “He said she’s not staying this time around.”

It’s a bold move for Bam Bam to stay separated from the Brown clan considering the family is currently living in a sprawling $500K lakefront mansion in the same town.

Despite her absence, the insider said Bam Bam gushed about Kagan to locals.

PHOTOS: Secrets Of ‘Alaskan Bush People’s Mysterious Past EXPOSED

“He was walking around telling people that he’s in love with her,” said the insider.

Most recently, Radar exclusively revealed that Bam Bam has been telling lies regarding the purchase of his 100-foot boat he and Kagan are renovating together.

When he first took ownership of the vessel, Bam Bam told fans it was rescued from a shipyard. However, Radar obtained paperwork showing the boat was purchased from an account tied to the family’s Discovery show!

Once the luxury liner is complete, the couple plans to sail to the Bahamas together.

What do you think of Bam Bam’s decision to stay at a hotel instead of his parents’ home? Sound off in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.