2 Dead In Michigan School Shooting, Suspect Still On The Loose

Two people have just been killed at a horrific shooting in Central Michigan University this Friday, March 2. Fox 17 reported that students were told to take shelter and call 911 if they saw something suspicious, as the suspect is armed and still on the loose.

The criminal opened fire at around nine this morning.

The school informed students of the shooting via voice alert after someone reported shots were being fired in the University’s Campbell Hall.

According to the report, Mt. Pleasant Police said that other schools in the area have been put on lockdown as a precaution.

Cops have yet to find the suspect.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the tragic Michigan University shooting comes days after Florida teen Nikolas Cruz murdered 17 students inside his high school. Weeks prior, a young girl opened fire in her Los Angeles school, and late last year an elementary school shooter killed five innocent children.

Victims’ families and authorities have described the school shootings as a deadly epidemic that continues affecting the United States and endangering students worldwide.

