WWE Star Rich Swann Arrested For Allegedly Battering His Wife

WWE champ Rich Swann was arrested Saturday night in Gainsville, Florida, for allegedly battering and falsely imprisoning his wife Vannarah Riggs, who’s also a pro wrestler.

According to ABC News, Swann was driving with his wife of nine months, Riggs, after she had just been in a match when they got into an argument, according to the Gainesville Police Department arrest report.

“[Swann] was critiquing [his wife’s] performance and began getting angry with her,” officers stated in the document. She “got scared that the argument was going to escalate and got out of the car.”

Swann, 26, allegedly stopped his vehicle in the middle of traffic, chased his wife and yelled for her “to get back in the car,” police said in the arrest warrant.

As Riggs tried to get away from Swann, he chased her and when he caught up to her he “grabbed [her] by her arm and then around the neck with his arm.

“He placed her in a headlock and dragged her back to the vehicle,” the arrest statement said. A witness allegedly observed this and saw Swann “shove her back in the car while she screamed for help,” the arrest document said.

The police complaint also said Swann was “driving erratically” and a woman “jump out of the vehicle while it was moving and run away.”

“The car was not in park and continued to roll until it hit a telephone pole,” the complaint said.

Riggs told police she was afraid of Swann because he “has a temper sometimes,” according to the police report.

But Swann denied he touched her, as ABC News reported.

The famed wrestler “stated that she got in the car on her own and he never physically touched her,” the report noted. Swann told police “he was just trying to get home and she had the phone with the GPS on it so he needed her to come with him.”

Swann was reportedly booked for simple battery, a misdemeanor, and a felony charge of false imprisonment.

The WWE announced in a statement, “WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, and per our policy, Rich Swann has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest,” WWE said in a statement.

Swann is one of the WWE’s biggest stars in a stable of talent which includes John Cena and his fiancé Nikki Bella.

But now, Swann is embroiled in scandal.

