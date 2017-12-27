Famous Vegan Chef Posts Christmas Video With Son, Minutes Before Shooting Him Dead

Famous vegan chef Anthony Ross posted a sweet Holiday video with his 11-year-old son on Facebook, minutes before shooting him dead on Christmas Day. The troubled man, who allegedly suffered from depression, also murdered his baby daughter and estranged wife.

According to AZ Central, Ross, 45, was arrested after exchanging gunfire with police officers over a period of six hours outside his Phoenix home.

While he was not hurt in the standoff, he was later charged with three counts of first-degree murder and more than a dozen counts of aggravated assault on an officer.

According to a report, sourced told police Ross’ wife Iris was spotted trying to run away from him when he caught up to her and shot her.

Witnesses claimed they asked the woman if she was okay, but Ross pointed the gun at them, saying “no” before running inside his home and firing two or three more gunshots.

Ross’ sister-in-law claimed the chef had a horrific “dark” side and suffered from depression.

He has yet to comment on the matter.

Ever since the killing, friends and social media users have taken to Facebook to voice their sadness and shock over the incident. Anthony Ross’ video with his now-deceased son remains posted on his page.

