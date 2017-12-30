Tamar Braxton Reveals No ‘Physical Interaction’ With Arrested Husband Vincent Herbert

Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert had a very eventful Christmas.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that she now claims there was NOT a ‘physical altercation’ between the pair before his arrest on December 25.

She revealed in a statement: Co-Parenting while going through a divorce is not an easy task. While celebrating the Christmas holiday as a family, after a few drinks and some jealousy, things got a bit out of hand, which is common for most families during the holidays. In the midst of everything our family is going through things got heated and a bit exaggerated. To be clear, there was no physical interaction between Vince and I on Christmas. While I do not appreciate his lack of respect for our family and him allegedly impregnating another woman, I cannot paint him as a vicious abuser, that Vince is not. I’m deeply hurt and saddened that this will be how we will remember Christmas 2017, but, my moto is and maintains to be “Bluebird of Happiness” and nobody will stop my joy and Blessings going into the New Year! God Bless!

RadarOnline.com earlier reported how Braxton, 40, went on an Instagram ran before removing her post claiming Herbert had got another woman pregnant!

In the rant she called the woman ‘a whore’ while wearing a hat with ‘You Tried It’ written across the top.

Police release reveals that Herbert, 44, was arrested on December 25 at 7.45 pm on a Domestic Battery charge before being released on $20,000 bail at 10.30pm form Lost Hills Station.

However, it now appears unlikely there was any assault on Braxton.

She filed for divorce two months ago – to end her nine-year marriage to Herbert. He is the father of her son Logan, 4.

According to bombshell court divorce docs, Braxton sought to avoid paying spousal support to Herbert and wanted custody of their son.

