Actor River Ceballos Teams Up With Shawn Mendes For Self-Esteem Campaign

A simple tweet from Shawn Mendes’ fan led to the duo teaming up for a great cause! Activist River Ceballos exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com his role in Mendes’ fourth annual Notes From Shawn campaign.

“I tweeted out about how much I genuinely enjoyed Shawn Mendes’ last album and I was wondering what his new album would sound like,” Ceballos, who works as an actor, model and writer, told Radar. “One follower in particular tweeted that they would love to see Shawn and I collaborate on his campaign because both him and I were inspirations to her.”

Ceballos brought the idea to the staff at PROUD2BME and NEDA, and wrote up a piece on the campaign titled #ANoteToShawn. The article encouraged more to join the campaign!

DoSomething.org’s Notes From Shawn encourages young people to post uplifting messages for strangers in their communities to boost self-esteem.

“Notes From Shawn has personally helped me during a very tough time in my life,” he said. “I think the concept is beautiful, it’s so simple, but it has this huge ripple effect. Compliment each other, say something nice to someone, lift them up, let them know that they matter and that they are worthy. That goes such a long way… people don’t realize that. Even if it’s in the form of a simple handwritten sticky note.”

He added, “I love my career as an activist. I’ve been blessed with this platform. I’m so fortunate to raise awareness on things that mean the most to me. Shawn, from the very beginning of his career has spoken up about and supported anti-bullying, the LGBTQ community, education, poverty, disaster relief, etc. That in itself speaks volumes. The fans are the reason I due what I do and I’m able to call myself a writer and activist on top of my acting and modeling career. I’m extremely passionate about it.”

But Ceballos isn’t stopping there. Because of the massive social media response, the team at DoSomething.org is already working on next year’s campaign to feature both Ceballos and Mendes!

He also just wrapped up a thrilled psychological thriller called Life Of The Flesh.

