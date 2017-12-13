Roman Polanski Under Investigation After Claims He Molested A 10-Year-Old Girl

The LAPD has begun an in-depth investigation into film director Roman Polanski after he was accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl. As PageSix reported, Marianne Barnard came forward with the allegations this October, claiming she was sexual assaulted by Polanski in 1975.

She claimed that the director took pictures of her naked when she was just a child, and then “went on from there.”

“#RomanPolanski took photos of me naked & in fur coat on beach in Malibu, I was 10 yrs old. He went on from there. This ends now #ROSEARMY” she tweeted at the time.

“First he was taking pictures of me in the bikini, then it was with the coat then he said take off the bikini top, which I was comfortable with as I was only 10 and I often ran around with no top on,” she told Daily Beast of the alleged incident. “But then he wanted me to take my bikini bottoms off – I started to feel very uncomfortable.”

“Then he molested me,” she said of her alleged encounter with Polanski, 84.

Los Angeles police are now conducting an investigation into Barnard’s claims – despite the fact that the case is too old for Polanski to be prosecuted.

Polanski’s attorney, Harland Braun, denied Barnard’s allegations on his client’s behalf, claiming that they would also be hiring a private investigator to prove the alleged victim wrong.

“I believe that a competent LAPD investigation will prove the whole story to be bogus,” he told PageSix in a statement.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, this is not the first time Polanski was accused of sexually abusing an underage girl. In 1978 he fled the country after news broke of his allegedly inappropriate relationship with 13-year-old Samantha Gailey. After the scandal, he never returned to America.

