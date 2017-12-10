Money Troubles! Ralphie May Tried To Sell House To Pay Divorce Lawyers

Tragic comic Ralphie May had serious money woes just before his death, it has been revealed.

The popular funnyman tried to sell his house so he could pay off his divorce lawyers.

The Blast website reports that May and his estranged wife, Lahna Turner, were battling in court over finances and support.

May had filed for divorce in 2015, but it never became official before his death.

The comic had filed papers with the court asking to list his Tennessee home for sale while his wife and two children lived in California.

May was under severe financial pressures because of the $22,000 ordered child support payments plus his own debts and big legal fees meaning he had to sell his home.

According to the papers he was trying to raise $633,000 by selling his home to help offset these debts.

His estranged wife agreed to the sale, but wanted the extra proceeds put her in her lawyers’ account. The couple argued about how much money he actually made and the judge ordered a forensic expert to sort it out while May had to pay the $3000 bill.

He was also ordered to pay the mortgage on the marital California home plus utilities and other expenses.

May was also ordered to pay the $2,200 minimum monthly payments for Turner’s personal credit cards, an additional $9,000 per month in temporary child support and $25,000 for her attorney fees.

The couple were also arguing over the amount of money coming in from his 2015 Netflix comedy special and his autobiography.

He claimed payments for these ventures had stopped while Turner also pointed to the fact that May had recently renewed his contract to continue his residency at the Harrah’s Casino in Las Vegas.

All the arguing came to nothing after May died aged only, 45, on October 6, 2017, and ironically named Turner as the executor of his estate in his final will.

