Pink Raises Gender Neutral Children: ‘We are a label-less household’

Singer Pink is raising her kids in a ‘gender neutral’ environment.

And the 38-year-old revealed she made the decision after her daughter Willow, 6, expressed her desire ‘to marry an African woman’.

Although her parenting choice will raise a lot of eyebrows for Pink it is a ‘totally normal’ thing to do.

The singer, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, said she did not want her daughter Willow, six, and 11-month-old son Jameson to be defined by traditional gender roles.

The 38-year-old also revealed that Willow had told her she wants to marry an African woman when she grows up and she plans to stay with her parents when she meets her ‘wife’!

“We are a very label-less household,” the star, who is married to motorcycle racer Carey Hart, 42, revealed.

“Last week Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like: Great, can you teach me how to make African food?’

“And she’s like: ‘Sure mama, and we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready.’

Pink gave an insight into her unusual parenting style during emotional tribute to her daughter at the MTV VMAs recalling how Willow had told her, ‘I’m the ugliest girl I know’.

But the singer countered by telling her adorable daughter, ‘you’re beautiful’ along with some other advice.

She told Willow: “When people make fun of me they say I look like a boy or I’m too masculine or I’m too outspoken.

“Do you see me growing my hair? Do you see me changing my body? Do you see my selling out arenas all over the world?

“Baby girl, we don’t change. We take the gravel in the shell and make a pearl. We help other people to change, so they can see all kinds of beauty.”

