Maria Menounos Shares A Post-Brain Surgery Video Six Months Later

Maria Menounos was shocked when she had to undergo delicate surgery earlier this year for a meningioma brain tumor.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Menounos, 39, shared a video with fans taken 24 hours after the surgery, which took place six months ago.

The TV hostess is lying in her hospital bed with her eyes closed and she wrote in the caption, “I still can’t believe that you can eat and speak normally so soon after. It was hard to keep my eyes open bc I was seeing double at this point.”

Menounos thanked followers who had shared their own medical stories, saying it inspired her to release the video.

“On my 6 month anniversary, I wanted to share this so if you are about to go through this you can see with your own eyes what it can be like. Everyone is different…but if I can ease your fears a bit I would like to,” the brave star wrote.

Menounos resigned from E! news after undergoing the surgery to have the a brain tumor removed, as Radar reported. Sources said she wanted to focus on life after her operation.

In fact, the previously busy TV personality saw the health crisis as a gift, noting, “I needed to change my life.”

This summer, after the June 8 surgery, Menounos was seen strolling with her fiancé Kevin Undergaro and keeping her balance.

Menounos was diagnosed with her brain problem as her mom, Litsa Menounos, was battling stage 4 brain cancer.

In her Instagram post, Menounos also wrote, “Also want to stress the importance of friends! “@alyssawallerce my best friend of 26 years was by my side for months and she fed me this first meal (broth)… it’s a journey and you need help so Don’t be afraid to ask for it.”

She added, “Forever grateful to Alyssa and all my amazing friends who helped me through this!”

The video shows her pal Alyssa Wallerce feeding her the broth.

Menounos said her family situation made her laugh in a bit of black humor at the time: “It’s so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor — and now I have one too?”

But now she has plenty to celebrate after six months of recovery!

